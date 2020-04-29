PSU news by
Five-Star Kicker Sander Sahaydak Commits To Penn State

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/29/20 1:59 pm

The nation’s best kicking prospect in the class of 2021 is staying home.

Five-star kicker Sander Sahaydak announced his verbal commitment to Penn State on Wednesday afternoon. He’s rated as the No. 1 kicking prospect in the nation by Kohl’s Kicking — the definitive authority on kicking and punting recruits.

Sahaydak plays his high school ball at Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Despite his ranking as the nation’s top kicker, the left-footed kicker only had offers from the Nittany Lions, Army, and Rutgers.

According to Kohl’s, Sahaydak needs a bit of improvement in terms of his mechanics and technique when kicking the ball. However, his leg speed is “special,” and he has the ability to routinely knock down field goals from — wait for it — 55-65 yards out.

“Sahaydak competed well at the Eastern Showcase and the Underclassman Challenge in the winter of 2020. He has special leg speed and is very coordinated,” Kohl’s Kicking said. “He stood out at the Underclassman Challenge in both charting and in the competitions. His field goal height off the ground is D-I ready right now.”

After enjoying Blake Gillikin’s booming, precise leg for four seasons, Penn State’s special teams unit will look a touch different in 2020. Jordan Stout, who also has a huge leg, will likely assume Gillikin’s punting duties while maintaining his role as a long-range field goal specialist. Steady placekicker Jake Pinegar showed improvement in 2019 by converting 11 of his 12 field goal attempts and 56 of 58 extra points.

With that in mind, both Pinegar and Stout have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Penn State previously secured its punter of the future when fellow five-star prospect Levi Forrest committed to the program in December, and Sahaydak fits the “kicker of the future” bill perfectly.

You can watch Sahaydak’s booming left foot in action below:

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

