Four-Star Quarterback Christian Veilleux Commits To Penn State

So James Franklin wants another quarterback, eh?

The head coach brought in the first signal-caller to his recruiting class of 2021 with Christian Veilleux’s commitment on Wednesday afternoon. He hails from Ontario, Canada and is currently rated as a four-star, pro-style quarterback.

“Today, with their love and support, I am extremely excited to announce that I am 111% committed to PENN STATE!” Veilleux wrote.

Veilleux played his junior year of high school football at The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. He’s ranked as the 13th-best player in the state and the 15th-best pro-style quarterback in the class of 2021 by 247sports. He threw for 1,696 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, along with another 268 yards and four scores on the ground.

The 6’3″, 201-pound quarterback received offers from Clemson, Michigan, and Pitt, among others. He narrowed his top four schools down to Clemson, Duke, Penn State, and Tennessee this past April.

Veilleux now joins a Nittany Lion squad that has four other quarterbacks on the roster, including Sean Clifford, Will Levis, Ta’Quan Roberson, and Michael Johnson Jr. Class of 2020 commit Micah Bowens will also arrive in Happy Valley this fall. The new quarterback’s size and athleticism will add even more depth to an already-talented position group.

The quarterback announced his commitment to Penn State just minutes after the nation’s top kicking prospect Sander Sahaydak made his decision on Wednesday afternoon.

Check out Veilleux’s highlights from his junior season at the Bullis School here.

