State College Encourages Participation In ‘Bells Across Pennsylvania Day’ May 3
State College will join many boroughs and towns across the state in celebrating “hometown heroes” by taking part in “Bells Across Pennsylvania Day” on Sunday, May 3.
State College Mayor Ron Filipelli issued a proclamation in support of the initiative on Tuesday. The borough’s churches and residents are encouraged to ring bells at 7 p.m. on Sunday to honor those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Filipelli’s statement, the initiative has a three-pronged purpose. It hopes to recognize first responders, health care workers, and essential employees, show solidarity with elected officials, and demonstrate a “collective resolve that Pennsylvanians will prevail” over the coronavirus pandemic.
“Elected officials across the commonwealth have joined together to promote a statewide expression of gratitude to these hometown heroes, solidarity with other Pennsylvanians on the front lines of the COVID-19 battlefield and determination that their municipal businesses and civic life will thrive once again,” the proclamation reads.
The borough encourages community members to participate only in ways permitted by social distancing norms and the stay-at-home order.
“Since the days of the American Revolution, the bell has served as an instrument for expressing communal gratitude, camaraderie and resolve, and is a means well-suited for Pennsylvanians sheltering in place to demonstrate such values,” Filippelli wrote.
At the time of writing, 43,264 Pennsylvanians have contracted the coronavirus. Ninety-three positive cases and one coronavirus-related death have occurred in Centre County.
You can read Filipelli’s official proclamation in support of the event here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
We Are #TyStrong: James Franklin Surprises Pediatric Cancer Patient With Birthday Zoom Call
James Franklin gave one young Penn State fan the surprise of a lifetime this weekend.
The Many Types Of Classes You’ll See At Zoom University
Diving into the foreign world of virtual learning can be pretty intimidated for wide-eyed freshmen and seasoned Penn Staters alike.
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
Send this to a friend
Comments