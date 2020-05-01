Eric, Molly Barron Toast Class Of 2020 Via Zoom

Penn State President Eric Barron, along with his wife, Molly, toasted the Class of 2020 over Zoom Friday afternoon to wrap up the Alumni Association’s Senior Week festivities.

Joined by Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford, the Barrons invited soon-to-be graduates, their families, and members of the organization to log on and celebrate the senior class’ accomplishments and wish them will on their future endeavors.

As always, Clifford got things started by rousing the crowd and hyping up the Alumni Association.

“Earning your degree from Penn State is an accomplishment that you and your loved ones can take tremendous pride in,” Clifford said. “Your graduation is a significant milestone, but it is certainly not the end of what is a lifelong relationship that you have with Penn State.”

Clifford wasted little time introducing the Barrons and promptly handed the controls over to them to get on with the toast.

“It’s wonderful to be here and do a toast and celebrate the Class of 2020,” Barron said.

Barron made it clear this wouldn’t be your run-of-the-mill Zoom lecture filled with barking dogs, unwanted background noise, and kids wearing their PJs. Instead, he wanted to use the moment to celebrate and remember.

“It’s been our pleasure to have you as students at Penn State,” Barron said. “You’ve had a tremendous amount of impact. I know that you have a lot of memories, not just of the last couple months, but of years of wonderful events and friendships.”

Barron made sure to note that he and his wife look forward to seeing graduates back on campus down the road to celebrate in person. However, details on a true commencement ceremony remain sparse — not really the reassurance graduates want.

He then transitioned into discussing what it truly means to be a Penn Stater and why he’s proud to call Penn State home.

“It’s that huge amount of community, but it’s also a whole group of people that every day when they get up, they ask the question of, ‘What can I do more?’, ‘What can I do better?” Barron said. “I would like to pose this toast, using those two phrases, but adding to them.

“‘What can you do more?’ and “What can you do better?’ and we don’t stop. And because of those three things, you will run the future,” Barron said triumphantly.

He and Molly promptly raised glasses of champagne and toasted the Class of 2020.

“To Penn Staters running the future,” Barron said before taking a swig. “Congratulations, Class of 2020.”

As always, the Barrons ended their toast with a hearty “We Are!” cheer before signing off.

