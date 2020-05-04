Big Ten Extends Suspension Of Team Activities To June 1
The Big Ten has extended its suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, the conference announced Monday morning.
The Big Ten initially canceled all team activities for the remained for the 2019-2020 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March. Later, the conference walked back on that claim by suspending sports through April 6, extending that suspension until May 4, and finally extending the ban once again to June 1 this morning.
“The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Big Ten said in a statement. “The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”
The conference’s announcement doesn’t come as much of a surprise given every major sports league in the United States either suspended play or delayed the start of its season.
Following the cancellation of athletic events for the 2019-2020 academic year, Penn State men’s basketball and hockey weren’t able to compete in their respective postseason tournaments, while Penn State wrestling couldn’t defend its national title. Spring-sport athletes faired a little better, however, after receiving an additional year of eligibility.
