Lion Shrine To Undergo Renovations Starting May 18, Campus Visitors Discouraged

Penn State’s Nittany Lion Shrine will close for scheduled conservation work beginning Monday, May 18, the university announced Thursday.

The shrine is expected to be closed for about three weeks, but renovations may take longer should weather and increased visitation affect the project’s timeline.

During maintenance, the shrine will be fenced off and unavailable to public access. Crews will work to make repairs to the Symbol of Our Best’s right ear and claws and give the Lion a deep cleaning to keep it in tip-top shape.

While renovations are underway, visitors are asked to stay out of the fenced area and not make contact with workers.

As graduation rapidly approaches, Penn State is also discouraging students and their families from visiting other campus landmarks in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite an increase in signage encouraging social distancing and six-foot distance markers scattered around campus, university officials have observed large congregations of folks around landmarks including the We Are sign and Old Main. Earlier this spring, social distancing measures were implemented at the Lion Shrine as well.

To help limit health risks as much as possible, Penn State encourages any visitors to properly distance themselves from others and wear face masks at all times. According to the university, failure to follow recommendations from health care experts may result in the landmarks being closed to the general public until further notice.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

