Lion Shrine Introduces Social Distancing Measures

Matthew Ogden | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
4/23/20 1:47 pm

The path up to the Lion Shrine is looking a lot like 322 these days.

In an effort to ensure visitors to the Lion Shrine are following social distancing guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the university has painted circles spaced six feet apart from each other to keep any lines that form safely spaced out.

Although few students are in town these days, it’s still Graduation Picture SZN, and the Symbol of Our Best is always a popular photo op — even when it might not be the safest thing to do.

A spokesperson from the university said more permanent signage is being created and will be installed at a later date, but urged visitors to follow Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order and not visit the shrine.

If not, the Lion might be end up roped off like its Husky counterpart at UConn.

Comments

