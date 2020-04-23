Lion Shrine Introduces Social Distancing Measures

The path up to the Lion Shrine is looking a lot like 322 these days.

In an effort to ensure visitors to the Lion Shrine are following social distancing guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the university has painted circles spaced six feet apart from each other to keep any lines that form safely spaced out.

Although few students are in town these days, it’s still Graduation Picture SZN, and the Symbol of Our Best is always a popular photo op — even when it might not be the safest thing to do.

A spokesperson from the university said more permanent signage is being created and will be installed at a later date, but urged visitors to follow Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order and not visit the shrine.

If not, the Lion might be end up roped off like its Husky counterpart at UConn.

UConn is not messing around with their dog. pic.twitter.com/qMfEcCOAZ0 — Kevin Horne (@KevinHornePSU) March 29, 2020

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

How To Throw Your Own (Virtual) Twenty Phyrst Birthday At Home There will be a time when we all be reunited in the Phyrst singing “Devil Went Down To Georgia” with Lowjack. But for those reaching the long-awaited milestone of being allowed to drink legally during these uncertain times, Zoom will need to mark the occasion for now.