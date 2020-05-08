Penn State Campus Rec Adds Intramural Trivia, Words With Friends To Summer Session E-Sports Leagues

After a successful attempt at bringing an intramural e-sports league to Penn State, the office of Campus Recreation announced on Monday that they will expand the program. Campus Rec will run two separate Summer Session leagues and will introduce two new games: Trivia and Words With Friends 2.

Registration is now open for both a Trivia and Words With Friends 2 tournament, and will close at midnight on Sunday, May 10. The Words With Friends 2 tournament will release brackets on May 11, but will also run a separate league during the Summer Session I period.

Trivia will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m., and scores will be tallied through the end of each session, the end of the month, and at the end of the Summer Sessions. After signing up, you can chose to attend every session, or just pop in for one.

Registration for the regular Summer Session I e-sports leagues will run from May 18 through May 28, and will include games like Rocket League, Fortnite, FIFA20, and NBA2k20.

The Summer Session II league will follow a similar format, and will run registration from June 15 through June 25.

Campus Rec also reported a successful first e-sports league, which ran through the beginning of May. 1,045 people participated across 759 teams, and Campus Rec will now “look forward to making Esports a core part of [their] program,” according to an email sent through IMLeagues.

All Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 University Park students, faculty, and staff are eligible to participate in these upcoming leagues and tournaments. All questions can be directed to the competitive sports office.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a sophomore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

