Penn State Announces On-Campus Housing Move-Out Process

Penn State Housing announced that it will now allow some Pennsylvania students to schedule times to move out of residence halls beginning on Monday, May 11. Only students from areas that are not currently under travel restrictions will be able to retrieve their belongings from on-campus housing.

The announcement comes as a result of Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to ease state-at-home restrictions in 24 Pennsylvania counties on Friday. Wolf also plans to reopen 13 other counties on Friday, May 15.

“In order to maintain social distancing, a limited number of students will be permitted to return to their campus each day, starting on Monday, May 11 and through at least June 7,” Housing’s announcement reads.

According to the announcement, students from areas in Pennsylvania that are in yellow or green phases of reopening should expect to receive an email from the university informing them that they may sign up for a move-out day and time window. Students will have a two-hour window to move out, may be accompanied by no more than one individual, and are required to coordinate dates with their roommates so they are in their dorms at least seven days apart.

David Gray, Penn State’s senior vice president for finance and business, explained that the university is taking steps to ensure that students in areas that remain under a stay-at-home order will not sign up for a move-out date.

“We’ve put a system into place in alignment with current public health guidelines and the latest order from Gov. Wolf that allows students to come back in a way that promotes not only their safety, but the safety of those who work on campus and the people who live in our local communities,” Gray said.

Gray added that students living in Pennsylvania or elsewhere with eased stay-at-home restrictions will be able to schedule move-out times, while students living in areas with strict restrictions will receive emails once they are lifted.

The announcement also stated that a maximum of four students will be permitted in “most” residence halls at any given point during the move-out period, while smaller residence halls will be allowed a maximum of two.

Students and those helping them move out will be required to wear face masks and “practice social distancing from other parties at all times.” Campus staff members will also be on site to help sanitize carts and other “high-touch areas,” before and after each move-out time slot.

Those who have had coronavirus or been exposed will not be allowed to return to campus until they have completed a 14-day self-quarantine period and experience no other symptoms. Along with that, any individual with a temperature of at least 100.4 are not allowed to be involved in moving out.

The announcement reiterated that students and those helping them are only allowed on campus to move out. Most other offices and services will be closed.

“Essentially, students should only be returning to their residence hall, packing up their belongings, and returning their room keys,” Gray said. “On-campus dining commons, bookstores and offices will continue to be closed.”

Penn State Housings’ full announcement can be read here.

