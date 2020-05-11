Berkey Creamery To Begin Same-Day Curbside Pickup Service

After being closed for nearly two months, Penn State’s Berkey Creamery will start offering a curbside pickup service to customers.

Beginning Monday, May 11, customers can pick up Creamery ice cream from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day in the East Parking Deck, located on Bigler Road behind the Creamery.

The parking garage will feature designated, marked spots on the first floor corresponding to order numbers. To be eligible for pickup, customers must call between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to reserve their spot and pick up their order the same day. They’ll also need to prepay using a credit or debit card.

As Penn Staters scramble to get their hands on ice cream for the first time in a while, a high volume of orders is expected. Customers are advised to check the Creamery’s website for flavor availability before ordering.

Earlier this spring, the Creamery temporarily closed its doors following Pennsylvania’s statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses but continued selling its products online. In the meantime, it’ll continue shipping its products to all 48 states in the continental United States.

To reserve your same-day pickup spot, call the Creamery at (814)-863-4760.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

