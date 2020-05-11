Big Ten Network To Host ‘Penn State Day’ May 12

It’s been awhile since any Penn State sports programs have played in a live event. Since that likely won’t change any time soon, the Big Ten Network is helping out Nittany Lion fans by hosting a “Penn State day” on Tuesday, May 12.

The network will air several classic Penn State sporting events starting at 6:00 a.m. and running until the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Help us celebrate Penn State day tomorrow, May 12, with @BigTenNetwork!



Tune into a great day of & content #WeAre pic.twitter.com/XqZPPfdUlB — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) May 11, 2020

The Big Ten Network will kick off the day with a broadcast of men’s hockey’s 2017 Big Ten Championship victory over Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions took down the Badgers 2-1 in the program’s first conference championship. Freshman Liam Folkes scored both goals for Guy Gadowsky’s squad, including the game-winner in double-overtime.

After starting off the day with that nail-biter, men’s lacrosse’s 2019 Big Ten Championship victory over Johns Hopkins will kick off at 8:00 a.m. Similar to men’s hockey’s victory in 2017, Jeff Tambroni’s team snuck by the Blue Jays 18-17 in overtime.

Fans can also watch several historic women’s volleyball victories, including a classic match against Illinois in October 2019. After that, catch two memorable men’s basketball victories, and even Penn State wrestling’s win over Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center this past February.

Several classic Penn State football games will also be featured. Fans can relive the Nittany Lions’ 2007 Alamo Bowl Victory over Texas A&M, 2010 Capital One Bowl against LSU, and even an hour-long feature on the 1986 national championship team, among several other historic moments.

Along with those classics, the Big Ten Network will also air a feature on the 2016 Big Ten Championship football team starting at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Penn State day will close out with a broadcast of women’s soccer’s 2019 Big Ten Championship win over Michigan. Like a couple of other conference championships for the Nittany Lions, this one also ended in overtime.

The Big Ten Network is set to air 18 total broadcasts and features on some of the most memorable Penn State victories of the past several years.

