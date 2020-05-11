Penn State Football Rookies Receive NFL Jersey Numbers

It’s been just a few weeks since the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, which saw 14 Penn State football lettermen join an NFL team as a draft pick or undrafted free agent.

Yetur Gross-Matos and KJ Hamler, who were both selected as second-round picks, received their jersey numbers shortly following the draft. Gross-Matos will wear No. 97 for the Carolina Panthers, while Hamler will wear No. 13 for the Denver Broncos.

Since then, 10 other Nittany Lions have received their NFL jersey numbers, according to their respective teams’ official websites. They are as follows:

Robert Windsor, Indianapolis Colts — No. 93

John Reid, Houston Texans — No. 34

Tommy Stevens, New Orleans Saints — No. 1

Jan Johnson, Houston Texans — No. 56

Dan Chisena, Minnesota Vikings — No. 85

Blake Gillikin, New Orleans Saints — No. 4

Garrett Taylor, Buffalo Bills — No. 37

Nick Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders — No. 49

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints — No. 83

Brandon Polk, Los Angeles Rams — No. 19

Reid will join fellow Nittany Lion and current New York Giants cornerback Grant Haley in wearing No. 34. Coincidentally, Reid’s NFL comparison, according to NFL.com, was none other than Haley.

Windsor, who wore No. 54 during his Penn State career, will go with a more traditional number for a defensive lineman with No. 93. Speaking of No. 93, Gillikin will switch from his iconic number and rock No. 4 in the NFL with New Orleans.

Juwan Johnson will join Detroit Lions tight end and Penn State letterman Jesse James in wearing No. 83 in the NFL.

Currently, the only Penn State draftees without set jersey numbers are Steven Gonzalez and Cam Brown, who joined the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, respectively.

No Nittany Lions in this year’s draft class will rep the same number they did in Happy Valley.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

