KJ Hamler, Yetur Gross-Matos Receive NFL Jersey Numbers

Former Penn State football stars Yetur Gross-Matos and KJ Hamler had their NFL dreams come true last weekend when they were selected No. 38 overall by the Carolina Panthers and No. 46 overall by the Denver Broncos, respectively.

Now, they’re taking the next step toward professional stardom by receiving their official NFL numbers and jerseys.

Hamler announced he’ll wear No. 13 in the Mile High City with a triumphant Instagram post Thursday night.

Unfortunately for Hamler, his trademark No. 1 is off-limits for receivers these days. Pass-catchers need to settle for numbers between 10-19 and 80-89.

Hamler first received a Broncos jersey from the team earlier this week and couldn’t help but remark at how surreal it was to finally own a jersey with his name on it. That jersey, however, featured No. 20, signifying his draft class.

.@Kj_hamler’s never seen his name on the back of a jersey before.



Until now. pic.twitter.com/A60LHfqa6Q — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 28, 2020

Gross-Matos, on the other hand, will wear No. 97 when he joins former Penn State linebacker Matt Rhule in Charlotte. Former Panthers defensive end Mario Addison wore No. 97 from 2012 to 2019 and racked up 55.0 sacks to reach No. 4 in franchise history.

Gross-Matos’ go-to No. 99, which he wore in Happy Valley, is currently taken by defensive tackle Kawann Short.

Both Hamler and Gross-Matos’ jerseys aren’t currently listed for sale on the NFL Pro Shop or Fanatics, but you can expect them to hit shelves rather soon as the 2020 NFL Draft class’ threads get sorted out.

