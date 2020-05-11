Penn State Hockey’s Cole Hults Wins Big Ten Player Of The Year, Defensive Player Of The Year

Penn State hockey’s Cole Hults became the recipient of two individual Big Ten postseason awards on Monday morning. The defenseman was selected Big Ten Player of the Year as well as Defensive Player of the Year.

The newest member of the Los Angeles Kings is Penn State’s first-ever Big Ten Player of the Year. He’s also the second Nittany Lion to ever win Defensive Player of the Year, the other being Trevor Hamilton during the 2017-18 season.

Recent @LAKings signee @ColeHults becomes Penn State's first-ever #B1GHockey Player of the Year & the program's second B1G Defensive Player of the Year after sweeping the two major awards for the 2019-20 season!!#WeAre #HockeyValley #GoKingsGo



Read https://t.co/ExIzw6M5kL — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) May 11, 2020

In addition to the two individual awards, Hults and fellow Nittany Lion Nate Sucese were named first-team All-Big Ten. The full list of awards can be found here.

During his three-year career at Penn State, the Stoughton, Wisconsin native developed into one of the best defensemen in college hockey. Hults was a constant for Guy Gadowsky’s team throughout his three seasons, as he appeared in 111 games, scored 78 points, and never missed a game during his time in Hockey Valley.

Hults made history for the Nittany Lions against Sacred Heart this past October when he became the first Penn State defenseman to score three goals in a game.

Cole Hults just became the first defenseman in @PennStateMHKY history to score three goals in a game. #hatty pic.twitter.com/pKFzoz7h7Z — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 12, 2019

Earlier this offseason Hults got his professional hockey career started, as he signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings. He is one of seven Penn State hockey players to sign pro contracts since the conclusion of the season.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

