PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Power Forward TaQuan Woodley Commits To Penn State Hoops

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Will Pegler
5/11/20 8:35 pm

Pat Chambers added the first player to his recruiting class of 2021 with TaQuan Woodley’s commitment on Monday night.

The power forward from Camden, New Jersey announced his decision with a post on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

100% committed 🙏🏾

A post shared by 𝐓𝐐 (@t_boogi) on

Woodley was a highly-touted recruit in the Philadelphia area, as he received offers from Temple and Rutgers. He also chose Penn State over South Carolina and La Salle.

The power forward helped lead his Camden High School team to a 29-1 overall record as a junior this past winter. While the season was ultimately cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the squad was selected as New Jersey’s boys basketball team of the year by NJ.com. The team’s only loss of the season came to Lamar Stevens’ and Seth Lundy’s alma mater Roman Catholic High School.

The 6’7″, 220-pound big man will add some much-needed depth in the paint for the Nittany Lions. Most notably, Chambers’ squad just lot veteran Mike Watkins to graduation, and the only power forwards on the roster are currently John Harrar and Trent Buttrick.

Woodley was considered to be a dominant defensive presence during his junior season of high school ball, but he had his fair share of big plays on offense too. Check out his highlights from that season here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Will

Big Ten Network To Host ‘Penn State Day’ May 12

Relive some of your favorite Penn State sports moments of recent memory on the Big Ten Network Tuesday, May 12.

Penn State Announces On-Campus Housing Move-Out Process

A Brief History Of Penn State’s Left-Footed Kickers & Punters

Penn State Reintroduces ‘Flex-Start’ Admissions Option For Incoming Freshmen

This new option will allow incoming freshmen to spend their first Penn State year at a Commonwealth Campus.

Former College Ave. Taco Bell Receives Yallah Taco Makeover

Despite the new paint job, no new information on the restaurant’s status is currently available other than it’s “coming soon.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend