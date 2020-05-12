How To Return Your Rented Textbooks From Home
After a grueling two months at Zoom University, Penn State’s strangest semester in recent memory has finally come to a close.
Now that your exams have been taken and your classes are wrapped up, you’re probably left wondering what you’re supposed to do with those textbooks you rented months back. Luckily, most students’ go-to textbook retailers have plans in place to help those who can’t venture back to State College anytime soon.
Penn State Bookstore
To help accommodate the many challenges students are facing, the Penn State Bookstore extended its charge date to August 26, the first week of classes for the fall 2020 semester.
If you have access to your rented textbooks, head over to the Penn State Bookstore’s website to print out your own shipping labels. Once your information is properly entered, you can mail your books back using the labels they’ve provided. You’ll need to ship your books back before the now-extended charge date passes.
Student Bookstore
The Penn State Student Bookstore on College Ave. offers the same rental return date on May 15. The Student Book Store will also accept any returns through USPS, FedEx, or UPS. No late fees will be applied for packages that are postmarked on or before May 15.
The Student Book Store will work through different circumstances with each customer for students who have difficulties retrieving their textbooks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Amazon
Amazon is extending due dates for all rental return services for an extra 30 days past their original due date at no additional charge. Its return process will remain the same. Students can print their shipping labels through Amazon’s Online Return Center.
