How To Return Your Rented Textbooks From Home

After a grueling two months at Zoom University, Penn State’s strangest semester in recent memory has finally come to a close.

Now that your exams have been taken and your classes are wrapped up, you’re probably left wondering what you’re supposed to do with those textbooks you rented months back. Luckily, most students’ go-to textbook retailers have plans in place to help those who can’t venture back to State College anytime soon.

Penn State Bookstore

To help accommodate the many challenges students are facing, the Penn State Bookstore extended its charge date to August 26, the first week of classes for the fall 2020 semester.

If you have access to your rented textbooks, head over to the Penn State Bookstore’s website to print out your own shipping labels. Once your information is properly entered, you can mail your books back using the labels they’ve provided. You’ll need to ship your books back before the now-extended charge date passes.

Student Bookstore

The Penn State Student Bookstore on College Ave. offers the same rental return date on May 15. The Student Book Store will also accept any returns through USPS, FedEx, or UPS. No late fees will be applied for packages that are postmarked on or before May 15.

The Student Book Store will work through different circumstances with each customer for students who have difficulties retrieving their textbooks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon

Amazon is extending due dates for all rental return services for an extra 30 days past their original due date at no additional charge. Its return process will remain the same. Students can print their shipping labels through Amazon’s Online Return Center.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Frankie Marzano Frankie is a freshman accounting and economics major from Long Island, NY. You can probably recognize him as the typical Italian-American with slicked back black hair. He is an avid fan of the Rangers, Jets, Mets, and any Penn State athletics team. Follow him on Twitter @frankiemarzano for obnoxious amounts of Penn State and Rangers content.

Penn State References You May Have Missed In Popular Summer Jams With some of the summer fun being moved indoors, there’s more time to really think about the lyrics of some iconic summer jams and what they really mean.