Penn State Go App Expanding To Commonwealth Campuses May 13

Penn State’s recently launched mobile app, Penn State Go, will expand to include Commonwealth Campuses on Wednesday, May 13, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.

Users will be able to select their respective Commonwealth Campus within the app’s “Change App Experience” button to tailor their experience to their liking. Through the application, you’ll gain easy access to campus news, messages, alerts, and updates on what’s happening at individual Commonwealth Campuses.

When traversing around the state, you’ll also receive a notification suggesting switching over to the most appropriate (read: nearby) Commonwealth Campus to focus the app toward.

You can download the app for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play store. You’ll need to sign in to it using your Penn State ID.

Penn State Go launched back in January and aimed to feature an all-in-one experience that rolls Canvas, Office 365, Starfish, Athletics, LionPATH, and more applications into one location. It also gives users easy access to check LionCash+ balances, CATA bus maps, and tuition billing.

The app was positively received by users, who appreciated Penn State finally keeping it simple and learning from the mistakes of LionPATH’s disastrous launch a few years ago.

A desktop version of the app, which was initially intended to be released in spring 2020, has yet to come to fruition.

For more information on Penn State Go’s features and applications, visit its website.

