Four-Star Midfielder Ethan Long Commits To Penn State Men’s Lacrosse

Penn State men’s lacrosse has added four-star midfielder Ethan Long to its 2021 recruiting class. Long is the second player this month to flip from Johns Hopkins to the Nittany Lions after Will Peden was signed on May 1.

IL's No. 58 junior Ethan Long '21, A/M, Calvert Hall (Md.) / @CrabsLacrosse has flipped from @JHUmenslacrosse to @PennStateMLAX. He's the second former Hop verbal to opt for the Nittany Lions this month, joining 4-star Will Peden: https://t.co/G5HuzWv5rJ — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) May 12, 2020

Long played for the Baltimore Crabs lacrosse club, and is currently a junior at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Maryland.

While the 2020 season was cancelled early, Long was a part of the Calvert Hall program that went undefeated in 2019. The Cardinals were ranked first in Maryland and fifth nationally, according to MaxPreps.

Long is ranked at No. 58 in the nation in the 2021 class, and is the fourth-best Nittany Lion recruit according to the Inside Lacrosse database. He’ll try to replace the likes of Jack Kelly, Bobby Burns, and Kevin Hill in the middle of the field when he arrives in State College two falls from now.

