Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity Suspended For Two Years

Penn State has placed Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity on a two-year suspension following an investigation of “serious misconduct” earlier this year, the university announced Friday.

As part of the suspension, Delta Kappa Epsilon will lose all privileges of recognized student organizations including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in university-wide functions, and hosting social events.

The suspension comes in response to an unregistered social held on January 30 that “potentially endangered students” and involved drug and alcohol violations. The suspension follows “significant previous conduct history.”

“The University remains resolved to focus on student safety and well-being and will continue to hold accountable any individuals or student organizations that put others at risk,” Penn State said in a release.

Additionally, Delta Kappa Epsilon International Fraternity’s board of directors unanimously withdrew the charter of Penn State’s chapter. The chapter could potentially return in the fall of 2020.

Earlier this year, the fraternity was placed on an interim suspension while Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct conducted an investigation of the misconduct allegations.

