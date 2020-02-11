Delta Kappa Epsilon Placed On Interim Suspension Pending Misconduct Investigation
Penn State has placed Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension while the university’s Office of Student Conduct investigates multiple allegations of “serious misconduct,” according to a statement.
As part of the suspension, Delta Kappa Epsilon will lose all privileges of recognized student organizations including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in university-wide functions, and hosting social events.
The investigation surrounds an alleged unregistered social on Thursday, January 30 that “potentially endangered students.”
In a statement, Penn State said the fraternity’s national organization is cooperating with the investigation and supports the interim suspension. Delta Kappa Epsilon’s national organization had previously restricted the chapter’s activities for “unrelated claims.”
University spokesperson Lisa Powers declined to comment further on the investigation when contacted.
Earlier this semester, Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity was placed on interim suspension pending the investigation of a sexual assault reportedly involving four brothers. Last semester, Chi Phi fraternity was suspended temporarily while police the death of a 17-year-old at a College Ave. house reportedly occupied by several fraternity members. It was reinstated after the individual’s death was ruled an accident.
