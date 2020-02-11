Delta Kappa Epsilon Placed On Interim Suspension Pending Misconduct Investigation

Penn State has placed Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension while the university’s Office of Student Conduct investigates multiple allegations of “serious misconduct,” according to a statement.

As part of the suspension, Delta Kappa Epsilon will lose all privileges of recognized student organizations including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in university-wide functions, and hosting social events.

The investigation surrounds an alleged unregistered social on Thursday, January 30 that “potentially endangered students.”

In a statement, Penn State said the fraternity’s national organization is cooperating with the investigation and supports the interim suspension. Delta Kappa Epsilon’s national organization had previously restricted the chapter’s activities for “unrelated claims.”

University spokesperson Lisa Powers declined to comment further on the investigation when contacted.

Earlier this semester, Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity was placed on interim suspension pending the investigation of a sexual assault reportedly involving four brothers. Last semester, Chi Phi fraternity was suspended temporarily while police the death of a 17-year-old at a College Ave. house reportedly occupied by several fraternity members. It was reinstated after the individual’s death was ruled an accident.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

West Beaver Arts Collective Re-Invents What It Means To ‘Jam Band’ “I think what makes us stand out from other people is that we all have so many different personalities, but we all kind of have the same concept of what we’re trying to do.”