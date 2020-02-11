PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Greek Life

Delta Kappa Epsilon Placed On Interim Suspension Pending Misconduct Investigation

Gareth Brangan | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
2/11/20 9:21 am

Penn State has placed Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension while the university’s Office of Student Conduct investigates multiple allegations of “serious misconduct,” according to a statement.

As part of the suspension, Delta Kappa Epsilon will lose all privileges of recognized student organizations including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in university-wide functions, and hosting social events.

The investigation surrounds an alleged unregistered social on Thursday, January 30 that “potentially endangered students.”

In a statement, Penn State said the fraternity’s national organization is cooperating with the investigation and supports the interim suspension. Delta Kappa Epsilon’s national organization had previously restricted the chapter’s activities for “unrelated claims.”

University spokesperson Lisa Powers declined to comment further on the investigation when contacted.

Earlier this semester, Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity was placed on interim suspension pending the investigation of a sexual assault reportedly involving four brothers. Last semester, Chi Phi fraternity was suspended temporarily while police the death of a 17-year-old at a College Ave. house reportedly occupied by several fraternity members. It was reinstated after the individual’s death was ruled an accident.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

West Beaver Arts Collective Re-Invents What It Means To ‘Jam Band’

“I think what makes us stand out from other people is that we all have so many different personalities, but we all kind of have the same concept of what we’re trying to do.”

$15.5 Million Endowment Created For Engineering Scholarship Program

The program will select 10 engineering students to join its ranks each year based on their academic and extracurricular achievements, and will support a total of 40 students each academic cycle.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend