Penn State Releases ‘Potential Return To Campus’ Survey

Penn State has released a survey collecting feedback on how comfortable students would feel returning to campus in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email to students, the university attached a poll featuring questions related to how comfortable Penn Staters would feel living in the dorms with roommates, attending social gatherings, and wearing face masks to classes, among others.

“As the University plans its response to the continued pandemic with a hope of returning to campus in some capacity as soon and as safely as possible, your input will be essential to help make the right decisions,” the survey reads. “No decisions about the timing of a return have been made, so please keep in mind as you go through the survey that any situations discussed are hypothetical at this point.”

The survey takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes to complete. Responses are completely confidential and won’t be reviewed on an individual basis. Submissions will be received until Friday, May 22.

“As you may expect, administrators, staff, and faculty across the university are working hard to make decisions and plans for a possible return to campus in the near future,” the university wrote in an email. “It is important to note that decisions about the timing and adjustments that need to be made have not yet been made. During this time of planning, student input about feelings and attitudes about a return are essential.”

Earlier this spring, Penn State stated it would announce the fate of the fall semester by June 15.

“Your thoughts and opinions will help Penn State officials make key decisions on if, when and how to reopen our campus,” the university wrote.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Penn State History Lessons: The Spanish Flu & The 1918 Academic Year Ever wondered what life at Penn State was like the last time it experienced a global pandemic?