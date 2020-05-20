Will Levis To Run Five Miles Backward For Coronavirus Relief Challenge

Penn State quarterback Will Levis can now add “philanthropist” to his already-expansive resume.

He announced via Twitter Tuesday he’ll be running five backward miles on May 22 to raise awareness and money for coronavirus relief efforts.

I am running 5 miles backwards for @MakinLemonFund this weekend (no, I’m not crazy). Please consider contributing to a great cause. Every dollar raised helps us get closer to normality (and to a football season)! https://t.co/XaIpeHusdq pic.twitter.com/P40Ir32Ybk — Will Levis (@will_levis) May 19, 2020

On his PledgeIt page, Levis says he has recently joined the Makin’ Lemonade Fund, a group of young entrepreneurs hoping to make an impact amid the pandemic. The #RunninOnLemonade challenge seeks to match the hustle of kids making lemonade stands to benefit their local communities.

The quarterback also said the backward miles symbolize “how backwards the world we live in right now feels.”

“The current initiative that we’re really pushing right now is called ‘Runnin On Lemonade.’ These past few weeks we’ve had volunteers sign up and run a designated amount of miles,” Levis said in his Twitter video. “As a part of the organization, as one of the people that has been a part of it from the start, I wanted to be a part of this too.”

Levis is currently the Director of Athletics for the fund, which was founded by a Penn State alum. This challenge is just the next step in its campaign, which has directly raised more than $90,000 so far. Levis’ personal PledgeIt page has also raised more than $1,300.

Makin’ Lemonade raises money to directly benefit the CDC Foundation, the Direct Relief Fund, and Feeding America. Those organizations currently provide support to those directly affected by or working to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s unclear if Levis will be documenting, live-streaming, or TikToking his race for the virtual lemonade stand this Friday. In the meantime, he is asking folks to pledge per mile.

