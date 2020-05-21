College Democrats, Republicans Introduce ‘Take Out Tuesday’ Initiative

PSU news by
Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Colleen Nersten
5/21/20 12:37 pm

Penn State College Democrats and Republicans released a joint statement on Facebook Wednesday expressing the importance of supporting local businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, May 26, Penn Staters are encouraged to take part in a “Take Out Tuesday” campaign by ordering food from local State College restaurants. Students not in town are encouraged to participate in their local communities, too.

“As we are sure that much of the Penn State community is already aware, many of our favorite State College Area restaurants, along with restaurants around the world, are struggling to keep financial stability through this crisis,” the organizations said in a joint statement.”College Avenue is currently filled with liquidation sales at retail stores as well as a handful of signs that indicate temporary (and in some cases permanent) closure at restaurants.”

The Original Waffle Shop, Uncle Chen’s, Penang, and DP Dough are a few of the many restaurants open for business and participating in the event. A list of locally owned State College restaurants available for takeout or delivery can be found here.

“We are coming together not as our political parties, but as Penn State students trying to help,” the organizations said. “We are putting partisanship aside to make sure our communities and local businesses get through this crisis together.”

Participants are reminded to maintain social distancing and to continue to wear masks into restaurants.

Following the closure of Sadie’s Waffles last week, it’s important now more than ever to support our favorite State College restaurants.

Colleen Nersten

Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science.

