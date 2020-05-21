How To Stay Mentally Fit & Stimulated During Summer Quarantine

After spending the past few months quarantining ourselves, it’s gotten pretty hard to think of new ways to stay occupied. Half a semester at Zoom University brought brain function to an all-time low and being stuck inside the house all day limits options for new activities and stimulating hobbies.

On top of practicing social distancing and staying physically healthy, it’s important to stay mentally healthy, too. Here are a few Penn State-centric ways to keep those neurons firing all summer long:

Take Advantage Of Free And Reduced Classes

Penn State Extension is currently offering reduced online agriculture courses ranging in price from $14 to $275. Each class is only a few hours long depending on the subject matter. Penn State offers courses on many fun and practical topics, such as Beekeeping 101, Dining With Diabetes, and Nutrition 101: Healthy Eating Guidelines And Meal Planning.

If you’re interested in learning world languages, you can also temporarily access services like Mango Languages for free through Penn State University Libraries until June 30.

Paint A Fun Table For Fall ~Activities~

Now is the perfect time to channel your inner Bob Ross and paint a Penn State-themed folding table to (hopefully) bring back to campus next semester. Currently selling for $46 at Walmart, this table would be perfect for all kinds of ping pong-related games and activities…if you catch my drift.

Pinterest has plenty of cool ideas and designs, but the world is your oyster when it comes to creating your own pong table. All you need is some duct tape, acrylic paint of your choice, moderate artistic abilities, a sunny day, and, of course, a folding table. Once you’ve assembled your ingredients, you’ve got yourself a craft that’s sure to improve your college experience in the coronavirus-free future.

Go Crazy On Animal Crossing

Take a page out of newly-minted managing editor Matt DiSanto’s book and devote all of your energy toward bringing Penn State to your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island. Whether that be recreating a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 or designing a Penn State wardrobe, it’s easy to utilize your Switch to feel a little more like Happy Valley.

Video games such as Animal Crossing also present a unique way to connect with friends from across the country who you might not have seen in a long while. Online play allows you to hang out on each other’s islands and virtually vibe to your heart’s content.

Get Creative In The Kitchen

After a few months away from Happy Valley, you’re probably craving a little taste of home these days. Luckily, you can bring a bit of Penn State home to you by creating some fan-favorite cuisines in your very own kitchen.

A few weeks ago, one of our staffers set out to perfect a recipe for everyone’s favorite Beaver Stadium chicken basket. Suffice to say, she did a great job. We’ve also compiled recipes to some of our favorite downtown drinks and bar favorites to spice up the quarantine party, too. If you need even more inspiration, take advantage of the official Nittany Lion Club Tailgate Cookbook, which features a compilation of Penn Staters’ favorite tailgate recipes.

Slide Into The DMs Of Your Favorite Penn Stater

Saquon Barkley and Ali Krieger may have no clue who you are, but that doesn’t mean you can’t shoot your shot all summer long. Unless you’re verified on social media for some reason, whoever you choose to make a move on probably won’t read your message no matter how hard you simp. The more creative, the better!*

*Onward State takes no responsibility for the consequences of your reckless DMs, especially if your Penn Stater of choice happens to be in a relationship. Shoot your shot wisely, folks!

About the Author

Katie Moats Katie Moats is a junior majoring in English, and although she says she's from Chicago, she could spit and it would hit Wisconsin. One time she studied abroad for about a minute and decided to get an entire tattoo on her body about it. If you like seeing Penn State-themed retweets and other stupid memes, you can follow her @k_moats24 on Twitter. All email inquiries must be written in the form of a poem and may be sent to [email protected]