Big Ten Cancels 2020 Football Media Days

The Big Ten’s annual football media days won’t take place as scheduled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference announced Friday afternoon.

The 2020 Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon scheduled to take place July 22-23 will not be held as scheduled in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media.https://t.co/6zcTQVbxoi — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) May 22, 2020

“Following discussions with Big Ten member institutions, the Big Ten Conference announced today that the 2020 Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon scheduled to take place July 22-23 in Chicago will not be held as scheduled in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media,” the conference said in a statement.

Each July, coaches and representatives from the Big Ten’s 14 football programs would typically meet in Chicago to tout their teams, preview the upcoming season, and mingle with one another.

At this time, it’s unclear if the conference’s coaches will conduct press conferences virtually later this summer.

Despite the canceled summer festivities, Big Ten teams could soon begin practicing once again this summer following an NCAA ruling earlier this week. Although teams could return to campus for voluntary workouts on June 1, players’ return will ultimately be left to individual schools.

“The Conference will continue to monitor developing information and continue to consult with medical experts to determine the appropriate dates and format for our annual event,” the Big Ten said.

