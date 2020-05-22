Phyrst To Begin Offering Takeout Cocktail Service May 22
After a few months in quarantine, we could all use a drink.
Lucky for us, the Phyrst will begin offering a takeout service for its famous cocktails through Local Whiskey, according to its Instagram story Thursday. Starting on Friday, May 22, legal drinkers can head over to pick up cocktails from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Customers will follow a similar procedure to taking out food when picking up takeout cocktails. You’ll be required to wear a mask when entering the building and should follow other mandated procedures displayed throughout the bar.
When carrying out alcohol, drinks will be contained in styrofoam cups with a seal placed over the straw hole. The cups used for takeout will be slightly bigger than the glasses typically used at the Phyrst. As soon as that seal is broken, though, it’ll be considered an open container. Be warned!
Now that the Phyrst needs to account for ~packaging~, cocktail prices will slightly differ from the rates we were used to back in the day. In the coming days, the Phyrst will provide takeout menus and full item pricing on its website, according to general manager Tim Riefel.
As the Phyrst gradually gets used to serving carryout alcohol and drinks, it’ll adapt its plans over time to better serve State College customers. It hopes to soon reopen as Pennsylvania gradually lifts social and workplace restrictions in Centre County. In the meantime, treat yo self to a Phyrst special and enjoy it in the comfort of your own home.
In the mood for more Phyrst #content? Read up on our guide to throwing your own Twenty Phyrst birthday celebration at home or our recipes for fan-favorite State College bar drinks.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Grant Ament Continues Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Tradition By Wearing No. 16 In PLL
“I think it’s a pretty cool way to honor the Darcey family and obviously Connor. But I also think it’s much deeper in that we’re representing Penn State lacrosse at a professional level.”
Get To Know Penn State Women’s Volleyball’s 2020 Recruiting Class
Although they have big shoes to fill, Penn State women’s volleyball’s incoming freshmen should provide depth and talent to the Nittany Lions’ roster.
Send this to a friend
Comments