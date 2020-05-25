Brothers Pizza On College Ave. Closes

It appears yet another State College business has closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brothers Pizza, located at 204 E College Ave., appears to be closed for business after opaque brown wallpaper was placed in the shop’s windows earlier this week. All window decorations, including “We’re Open” signs, have also been removed.

Additionally, Brothers’ GrubHub page lists the restaurant as “closed,” while its DoorDash page reverts visitors back to the service’s main page.

Brothers’ phone number, (814)-234-9951, is no longer connected to the restaurant and instead forwards callers to an automatic voice message system. Its website and Facebook pages remain operational but haven’t been updated since December.

Earlier this year, Brothers Pizza attempted to sell some of its furniture, including tables and booths, on Facebook’s Marketplace. While doing so, the restaurant continued selling pizza and remained in business. Back in February, its owners declined to comment on rumors of closing.

Brothers follows Sadie’s Waffles, which closed last week after nearly five years in business. As more businesses feel the pressure amid the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no better time to support local businesses.

Despite changes in ownership, Brothers had called College Ave. home since it was founded in 1976.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Staff Picks: Penn State Documentaries We Want To See Now that ESPN’s highly touted documentary, “The Last Dance,” has wrapped up, sports fans are left with a Michael Jordan-shaped hole in their hearts.