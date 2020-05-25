PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Downtown

Brothers Pizza On College Ave. Closes

Kevin Horne | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
5/25/20 5:43 pm

It appears yet another State College business has closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brothers Pizza, located at 204 E College Ave., appears to be closed for business after opaque brown wallpaper was placed in the shop’s windows earlier this week. All window decorations, including “We’re Open” signs, have also been removed.

Additionally, Brothers’ GrubHub page lists the restaurant as “closed,” while its DoorDash page reverts visitors back to the service’s main page.

Brothers’ phone number, (814)-234-9951, is no longer connected to the restaurant and instead forwards callers to an automatic voice message system. Its website and Facebook pages remain operational but haven’t been updated since December.

Earlier this year, Brothers Pizza attempted to sell some of its furniture, including tables and booths, on Facebook’s Marketplace. While doing so, the restaurant continued selling pizza and remained in business. Back in February, its owners declined to comment on rumors of closing.

Brothers follows Sadie’s Waffles, which closed last week after nearly five years in business. As more businesses feel the pressure amid the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no better time to support local businesses.

Despite changes in ownership, Brothers had called College Ave. home since it was founded in 1976.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Staff Picks: Penn State Documentaries We Want To See

Now that ESPN’s highly touted documentary, “The Last Dance,” has wrapped up, sports fans are left with a Michael Jordan-shaped hole in their hearts.

Centre County Plans To Move To ‘Green’ Phase May 29

County officials will vote Tuesday to inform the governor Centre County is prepared to further loosen restrictions beginning May 29.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend