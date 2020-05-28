A Social Media Mogul In The Making: Micah Parsons’ Best Tweets

By Gabe Angieri and Ryan Parsons

Micah Parsons is a consensus All-American, 2019 Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, and one of the best players in college football.

Off the field, however, some would say Parsons is a full-blown social media mogul. The star linebacker is often sharing the hilarious thoughts that go through his head on Twitter. When reading his tweets, it’s easy to see how relatable they are. Whether he is tweeting about love, Madden, or just his random thoughts, you can use some of his wisdom and apply it to your own life.

With far too many to count, we narrowed down Parsons’ collection to his 21 best tweets. Without further ado, let’s take a deep dive into the timeline of a social media mogul in the making.

Micah Parsons: Frustrated Madden Player

Madden NFL has been one of the most popular yet rage-inducing video games on the market for many years. If you follow Parsons on Snapchat, he’s constantly talking shit to his Madden opponents, who are often his Penn State football teammates. But when things don’t go his way, he’ll take to Twitter with his often-justified rage.

Madden is the most fluke disgusting game I have ever played @madden give me a full refund on my game please! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) March 23, 2020

I have never seen a game where a defender bats the ball into the offensive players hands instead of intercepting the ball!! This game is never realistic! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) March 23, 2020

When you’re an elite defender in real life, it makes sense to be frustrated when your in-game players can’t make the same impact on the Madden field as you do on the gridiron.

I learned a long time ago madden will not receive no more anger from me! It’s the fakest game I ever played! https://t.co/vubR6KxVdI — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 21, 2020

Depicted above is the final stage of grief: acceptance. Unfortunately, just a couple days later, he was back to being #MadOnline about Madden, thus beginning yet another grief cycle all over again.

Might be the greatest madden player in the country at this moment someone prove me other wise back to back 21s! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) March 20, 2020

It appears he was proven otherwise.

Never been so close to breaking my game system! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) March 23, 2020

To truly bring the tweet to life, here’s a visualization of Parsons yeeting his Xbox One off the HUB Parking Deck.

They have him so poop in Madden it’s disgusting ! They act like he’s not a dawg https://t.co/ZJAC2U4UCA — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) September 6, 2019

Fast forward to 2025, Parsons is upset about his Madden rating being only a 92.

Or, fast forward to 2020 where he exists in the 2021 draft class of Madden’s Franchise mode and is only an 83 overall. Sorry, Micah. We’re doing our best to develop you into a superstar.

Thoughts On Love & Relationships

Love and relationships are tricky and complicated subjects for everyone, especially college students. Lucky for us, Parsons sends out dating tips and relationship thoughts onto the timeline daily.

Order what you would order if you were paying simple as that! If you order anything outta the ordinary it will be separate checks! https://t.co/JVxCAEnXRr — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) January 11, 2020

Do NOT order a steak if you’re out on a date with Micah Parsons. Unless you’re trying to fire up the ol’ Venmo app, stick to something on the cheaper side.

If she has an Android I can’t trust her — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 25, 2020

If you receive a text from a girl and it comes up green, block that number ASAP. iMessage makes a big difference!

Nobody love you until you dead that’s when they might care.. — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) May 15, 2020

If you can’t watch me play video games for 3-4 hours straight and enjoy my presence you not the one for me! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 26, 2020

You should hope to someday be as confident as Micah Parsons. Never doubt your worth, folks.

She say she in love with but save your love I just want your company.. — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 26, 2020

Love is so POWERFUL. — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) February 24, 2020

A Micah Parsons tackle: Powerful. Love: POWERFUL.

Random Thoughts

The rest of these tweets don’t really fit into a specific category but are still quality #content.

Spanish well enough — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) May 13, 2020

Might be a couple seats open in Spanish 001 before NSO starts, Micah.

Lol what do you do when someone unblocks you? — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) May 3, 2020

Much 2 think about.

Nothing makes me more mad when you get really into a show on Netflix and peep it’s only 1 season ! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 29, 2020

Pain.

Rod will have you missing ur ex.. thinking bout ur future wife, feeling like everybody gonna cross you! Never wanting to love again but hope for better days… Idk which way to feel — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 3, 2020

If you like your temperature in your house anything under 68 we can’t be friends! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) May 23, 2019

This was almost a nice tweet, eh?

I would to thank the Steelers for accepting me as a fan but I’ll be spending my next 3 or 4 as a brown.



THANK YOU! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) March 13, 2019

Perhaps this is a ploy to show he doesn’t have allegiance to any certain team before he starts the NFL Draft process. Micah’s out here playing chess, not checkers.

Know the difference between those who stay to feed the soil, and those who come to grab the fruit.. — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) October 6, 2018

Wb if you owe parking money? Are they all canceled? https://t.co/GaIm0Kc5tZ — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) March 18, 2020

Analysis: Micah Parsons is in debt to the State College Parking Department.

In the market for more Micah Parsons content? Add him on Snapchat (@supersexy34) to view his daily life or follow him on Twitter to see the wisdom he graciously shares with the world every day.

