Big Ten Network To Host Virtual 10K Starting July 26

For the first time in its nine-year history, the Big Ten Network Big 10K event will take place virtually this summer.

The athletic event will kick off on Sunday, July 26 and wrap up on Saturday, August 1. Participants will have the entire week to complete the virtual 10K race and can opt to complete a less-strenuous 5K instead as well.

Hey @GoPSUsports fans! Join us for the first-ever VIRTUAL BTN Big 10K!



Represent Penn State while you Walk or Run a 5K or 10K anytime between July 26 and Aug. 1 from anywhere, while giving back to great organizations!



More Information & Registration https://t.co/W6d9QQcWBW pic.twitter.com/hdKW93m2AB — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) May 27, 2020

Participating runners will complete the event from all over the globe and report their times using the honor system, similar to how Penn State Relay For Life held its annual fundraiser earlier this spring.

The BTN Big 10K supports three charities: Feeding America, Special Olympics Chicago, and Alive Rescue. Your $20 registration fee can directly benefit these foundations.

Last year, nearly 7,000 Big Ten fans completed the 10K or 5K runs. Former Penn State women’s soccer goalkeeper and World Cup champion Alyssa Naeher was honored as the event’s grand marshal alongside Rutgers alumna Carli Lloyd.

Those who finish their respective races will receive a t-shirt featuring their selected Big Ten school, a bib, and a finisher’s certificate, along with a Big Ten-themed headband and access to a Big Ten Spotify playlist.

To register for the event, head over to BTN’s website. There, you can sign up to represent your Big Ten university and help them dominate the conference.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

A Social Media Mogul In The Making: Micah Parsons’ Best Tweets When he isn’t dominating on the football field, Micah Parsons is sharing his wisdom with the world on Twitter.