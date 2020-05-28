Report: Saquon Barkley Planned To Be A Penn State Football Coach During Spring Ball

Saquon Barkley can truly do it all.

According to a report by the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, Barkley planned to be a coach for the Nittany Lions during the 2020 spring season.

James Franklin confirmed the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year’s interest in helping out as a coach in the report on Wednesday afternoon.

“Saquon reached out to me and his plan was to come and spend spring ball with us as a coach,” Franklin said. “He wanted to sit in all of the coaches meetings to see how we came up with the game plan, how we watch film and all the things we discuss.

“He wanted to be able to learn football and view it through a different lens because he thought that would help his growth, and he’d be able to go back and have a bigger impact with the Giants. He could see how coaches assess things and why,” Franklin added.

Barkley’s plans were interrupted when Penn State football canceled all team-related activities on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spring ball was scheduled to begin on March 18 and last through April 18, but it never got started after that cancellation.

Franklin added that Barkley’s general interest in the game of football and learning about it through a different lens would’ve made him a strong addition to the coaching staff.

“He could’ve worked out in our facility and it would’ve been great for our program and our players to be around him,” Franklin said. “He wanted to really attack and approach football from a different perspective thinking that would help him be a better player but also have a bigger leadership impact with the Giants.”

After just two seasons in the NFL, the Nittany Lion has already made his mark with the New York Giants. In 29 games played, Barkley has 2,310 rushing yards, 143 catches, and 23 total scores. While he didn’t get a chance to help out on Franklin’s coaching staff, he’ll likely play a big role in the Giants’ efforts to bounce back from a 4-12 record this fall.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]