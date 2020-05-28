Report: Saquon Barkley Planned To Be A Penn State Football Coach During Spring Ball
Saquon Barkley can truly do it all.
According to a report by the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, Barkley planned to be a coach for the Nittany Lions during the 2020 spring season.
James Franklin confirmed the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year’s interest in helping out as a coach in the report on Wednesday afternoon.
“Saquon reached out to me and his plan was to come and spend spring ball with us as a coach,” Franklin said. “He wanted to sit in all of the coaches meetings to see how we came up with the game plan, how we watch film and all the things we discuss.
“He wanted to be able to learn football and view it through a different lens because he thought that would help his growth, and he’d be able to go back and have a bigger impact with the Giants. He could see how coaches assess things and why,” Franklin added.
Barkley’s plans were interrupted when Penn State football canceled all team-related activities on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spring ball was scheduled to begin on March 18 and last through April 18, but it never got started after that cancellation.
Franklin added that Barkley’s general interest in the game of football and learning about it through a different lens would’ve made him a strong addition to the coaching staff.
“He could’ve worked out in our facility and it would’ve been great for our program and our players to be around him,” Franklin said. “He wanted to really attack and approach football from a different perspective thinking that would help him be a better player but also have a bigger leadership impact with the Giants.”
After just two seasons in the NFL, the Nittany Lion has already made his mark with the New York Giants. In 29 games played, Barkley has 2,310 rushing yards, 143 catches, and 23 total scores. While he didn’t get a chance to help out on Franklin’s coaching staff, he’ll likely play a big role in the Giants’ efforts to bounce back from a 4-12 record this fall.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
A Social Media Mogul In The Making: Micah Parsons’ Best Tweets
When he isn’t dominating on the football field, Micah Parsons is sharing his wisdom with the world on Twitter.
Things Less Annoying Than Penn State’s Two-Factor Authentication System
From broken desks to Willard Preacher rants, there’s a lot that’s less annoying than two-factor authentication.
Send this to a friend
Comments