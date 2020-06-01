Alleged Penn State Student Under Fire Following ‘Sickening’ Anti-Semitic Gesture

A woman believed to be a Penn State student is under fire after an image of her wearing a drawn-on swastika surfaced on Twitter Monday evening.

The reported anti-Semitic post is deeply disturbing and sickening. The Univ is contacting the individual alleged to be involved. The Penn State community can visit https://t.co/LS8Qgr9lSV for a wide range of resources. We will continue to speak out against hatred and intolerance. — Penn State (@penn_state) June 2, 2020

Penn State swiftly responded to the image and claimed it is in contact with the individual, identified by Twitter users as Ryann Milligan. She is purportedly the blonde woman to the left in the photo above. It’s unclear when the photo was taken and if the other women depicted are also allegedly Penn State students.

“The reported anti-Semitic post is deeply disturbing and sickening,” Penn State wrote on Twitter. “The [university] is contacting the individual alleged to be involved…We will continue to speak out against hatred and intolerance.”

According to Penn State’s student directory, Milligan is an undergraduate student pursuing a degree in rehabilitation and human services.

Penn State did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Earlier Monday, a different alleged Penn State student drew criticism for a similar incident. He was recorded allegedly using hate speech and racial slurs at a Pennsylvania rally Sunday night.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

