Alleged Penn State Student Under Fire Following ‘Sickening’ Anti-Semitic Gesture

Via @__shiningstarr on Twitter
By Matt DiSanto
6/1/20 11:26 pm

A woman believed to be a Penn State student is under fire after an image of her wearing a drawn-on swastika surfaced on Twitter Monday evening.

Penn State swiftly responded to the image and claimed it is in contact with the individual, identified by Twitter users as Ryann Milligan. She is purportedly the blonde woman to the left in the photo above. It’s unclear when the photo was taken and if the other women depicted are also allegedly Penn State students.

“The reported anti-Semitic post is deeply disturbing and sickening,” Penn State wrote on Twitter. “The [university] is contacting the individual alleged to be involved…We will continue to speak out against hatred and intolerance.”

According to Penn State’s student directory, Milligan is an undergraduate student pursuing a degree in rehabilitation and human services.

Penn State did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Earlier Monday, a different alleged Penn State student drew criticism for a similar incident. He was recorded allegedly using hate speech and racial slurs at a Pennsylvania rally Sunday night.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Matt DiSanto

Matt DiSanto

