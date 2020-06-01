Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren To Create Anti-Hate & Anti-Racism Coalition

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren issued a statement Monday night regarding the death of George Floyd and several other unarmed black citizens over the past few months.

An open letter from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren pic.twitter.com/Rw90xdMcx5 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) June 1, 2020

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. His death has sparked rallies and protests throughout the nation, including one in State College this past Sunday.

Warren explained his connection to Minnesota in his letter, as he and his family “lived full-time in the Minneapolis area for over 15 years” before they moved to Chicago when he became the Big Ten’s commissioner in June 2019. Before joining the conference, Warren worked in the Minnesota Vikings’ front office and became the team’s Chief Operating Officer in 2015.

Warren, who is the first African-American commissioner of a Power-Five conference, went on to explain how he and his family have personally had experience with a deep racial divide in the United States today.

“As a Black man, I pray every day for the health and safety of my wife and children, especially during interactions with law enforcement,” Warren wrote. “We continue to see inequality and deep divide regarding how members of the Black community are treated compared to the rest of society and too often, the results have been horrific and senseless. Such racism and inequality are pervasive, not just endemic in law enforcement.”

The Big Ten commissioner added that meaningful change will only occur if the nation as a whole is “united, resilient and determined to create difficult, uncomfortable dialogue and take significant tangible action.”

With this in mind, Warren explained that he will create the Big Ten Conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. He hopes to create strong relationships between already-existing diversity councils at different universities. Warren invites “student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, chancellors, presidents, and others” to join him in creating a dialogue through the coalition.

“We must listen to our young people. Our children and future generations deserve better. We are either part of the problem or part of the solution. The Big Ten Conference will be part of the solution as we actively and constructively combat racism and hate in our country,” Warren wrote.

Along with the creation of this coalition, Warren and his wife, Greta, will help develop it by making an initial gift of $100,000 from the Warren Family Foundation to the National Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights based in Washington, D.C.

“I will continue to pray, lead and take action to eliminate racism and hate in our country,” Warren added.

Several notable Penn Staters have also used their platforms to help foster some positive change, including President Eric Barron, vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour, and head football coach James Franklin.

Warren’s full statement can be read here.

