Penn State Greek Life Raising Money For George Floyd Memorial Fund

Penn State’s Greek life organizations are raising money to benefit the George Floyd Memorial Fund, the university’s Panhellenic Council announced on Instagram Monday afternoon.

“The four Greek councils at Penn State are calling on our members to support the family of George Floyd, as well as honor the lives of Amaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and more,” the Panhellenic Council wrote on Instagram. “We do not stand for racism and discrimination, and it is our goal to combat it every day. All funds will be donated to the George Floyd memorial fund to help his family and loved ones in any way we can.”

Community members can directly donate to the fundraiser, organized by Penn State’s Interfraternity Council, Panhellenic Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council, and Multicultural Greek Council, here.

At the time of writing, Penn State’s Greeks have raised $435 toward the fund and have set a goal for $5,000.

Additionally, folks are also encouraged to “take action” and text “Floyd” to 55156, sign Change.org petitions, contact local law enforcement, or “engage in open dialogue” with friends and family.

The George Floyd Memorial Fund, established shortly after his death on May 25, has raised approximately $7,695,580 through GoFundMe. Floyd’s sister, Philonise, organized the collection and hopes to use the funds to cover funeral and legal expenses, assist the Floyd family, and benefit Floyd’s children and their educational fund.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. His death sparked protests, rallies, and riots throughout the nation, including one right in Happy Valley. Hundreds of community members came together Sunday to protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]