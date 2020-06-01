[Photo Story] Hundreds March In State College’s ‘Justice For George Floyd’ Protest

Droves of State College community members took to the streets Sunday afternoon to protest racial injustice, inequality, and police brutality following the recent death of George Floyd and other unarmed black citizens.

Protestors congregated at the Allen Street Gates at noon before notable figures, including former Penn State men’s basketball star Lamar Stevens and State College Mayor Ron Filippelli, addressed the crowd. They commended participants’ efforts and implored them to keep advocating for change.

Courtesy of Kevin Horne

Courtesy of David Abruzzese

After a few speeches were delivered, protestors began marching up College Ave. before heading down McAllister and onto Beaver Ave. Adorning signs and posters, they navigated the streets, which were blocked off by law enforcement officers, before winding up at the State College Municipal Building.

Courtesy of David Abruzzese

Courtesy of David Abruzzese

Advocates often chanted “Black Lives Matter” throughout the protest and crafted signs featuring the names of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others who were victims of police brutality and racial injustice.

Courtesy of David Abruzzese

Courtesy of David Abruzzese

Following a rousing speech from Penn State football’s CJ Thorpe outside the municipal building, protestors slowly and peacefully dispersed over the next few hours.

However, many left their signs at the Allen Street Gates as a reminder of the cause for all to see.

Teagan Staudenmeier | Onward State

Teagan Staudenmeier | Onward State

Many signs honored Osaze Osagie, a State College man shot and killed by State College Police in 2019. Much like Floyd’s, his death sparked protests in town and significantly impacted State College and Penn State.

Teagan Staudenmeier | Onward State

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. His death sparked protests, rallies, and riots throughout the nation, including one right in Happy Valley.

A special thank you to former Onward State staffers Kevin Horne and David Abruzzese for sharing their photos!

