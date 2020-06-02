PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

More Than 12,000 Sign Petition Requesting Discipline For ‘Racist’ Penn State Student

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
6/2/20 4:00 am

More than 12,000 people have signed a Change.org petition requesting Penn State to take disciplinary action against a student who was allegedly recorded using hate speech and racial slurs over the weekend.

“These actions are in direct violation of the Honor Code. The disgusting display of blatant racism should not be tolerated by anyone, especially the university,” the anonymous petition organizer wrote. “This is not what Penn State stands for, and if you are outraged by the presence of a racist on campus, and believe black lives matter, please sign and support for a more peaceful academic future…There is no place for hate at state.”

On Sunday, videos featuring an alleged student, identified by Twitter users as Sean Setnick, surfaced on Twitter. In them, he allegedly used racial slurs, including the N-word, and referenced the Ku Klux Klan at a rally in Aston, Pennsylvania.

Shortly after, Penn State released a short statement denouncing what appeared to be a similar event but didn’t specifically reference the viral video clips.

Monday night, Onward State received the following statement from Setnick:

The videos and images falsely depicted me in using racial slurs against peaceful protestors in my home town. I was in the passenger seat with an American flag, and said nothing racist nor derogatory toward any individual. Some of the people at the protest were friends I graduated high school with, in which I would never disown in such horrible ways. Please look at all the facts before assuming anything. The one in which did use these derogatory terms was the driver of the Jeep.

Penn State hasn’t commented on taking any potential disciplinary action at this time. Under federal law, student discipline matters and educational records are considered confidential.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Alleged Penn State Student Criticized Following ‘Sickening’ Anti-Semitic Gesture

“The reported anti-Semitic post is deeply disturbing and sickening…We will continue to speak out against hatred and intolerance.”

Penn State Greek Life Raising Money For George Floyd Memorial Fund

Penn State Football’s Damion Barber Enters Transfer Portal

State College Community Rallies At ‘Justice For George Floyd’ Protest

Notable Penn Staters such as Lamar Stevens addressed the crowd before protestors marched on College Ave. Sunday.

Alleged Penn State Student Criticized Following ‘Sickening’ Anti-Semitic Gesture

“The reported anti-Semitic post is deeply disturbing and sickening…We will continue to speak out against hatred and intolerance.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend