President Eric Barron Issues Statement Following ‘Appalling Incidents’ In Penn State Community

Penn State President Eric Barron issued a statement Wednesday night following the “appalling incidents” involving people in the Penn State community over the past few days. The statement was sent out via email to the Penn State community.

Within the past four days, there have been two hateful incidents involving Penn State students. On May 31, a Penn State student was recorded using hate speech and racist slurs during a protest. Just a day later, a photo surfaced on Twitter of a different Penn State student wearing an “anti-Semitic mark.”

In the email, Barron wrote how free speech is the most important right in this country, stating that it protects our democracy.

“I was raised on the belief that only by testing our ideas and words in the marketplace of society could we make progress as a people,” Barron wrote. “And, decades ago, I joined marches and watched how those rights and beliefs translated into a profound change in our society. In the time of Martin Luther King Jr., the outpouring of public opinion shamed those who issued racist comments and ensured that the George Wallaces of the world would be remembered as angry, hateful and racist. Sadly, it did not end racism; it did not end hate; and it did not end the unfortunate need of the weak to try to lift themselves by denigrating others.”

Barron continued on, later mentioning the “appalling incidents of hate” involving members of the Penn State community over the past few days.

“We must acknowledge the pain, anger and frustration that such events have on our friends and colleagues,” Barron stated. “And, as much as we want it to stop, we cannot exact a legal punishment without both violating the law or giving up the rights that protect our democracy. Honor codes provide expectations, we can work to educate and condemn, but most speech is outside of our rights to sanction.”

Barron went on to discuss the killing of George Floyd, and how his story is the product of racism. He describes what is going on in this country as a “heartbreaking reality.”

“As an institution of higher education, we have an obligation to fight ignorance and intolerance, model inclusivity and embrace the power that diversity represents,” Barron wrote. “We must make hate speech and racism ugly again. We can only do that when the voice of Penn State and others is so loud that it is clear that the voices of racism among us are not supported, not part of We Are, and are neither normal nor accepted.”

Barron closed the email by attaching a statement from Danielle Conway, who is the dean of Penn State Dickinson Law School.

Conway starts her statement by stating that the following is what she is experiencing as a black woman in America.

“I am exasperated, disconsolate and infuriated by seemingly never-ending acts of overt and covert racism as well as near impenetrable institutions in American society that build their foundations on the degradation of black bodies and psyches,” Conway wrote. “Racism is an incessant malady and a scourge to all of humanity. In this way, not one of us is safe.”

