Berkey Creamery Now Selling Physical, Digital Gift Cards

The Berkey Creamery is now selling physical and digital gift cards, the store announced this week. They can be purchased in its physical, on-campus store or through its website.

You asked and we listened! The Creamery is now offering e-Gift cards and physical gift cards for purchase and use both online and in the store. These cards can also be used via our curbside program. Send someone the gift of the Creamery at https://t.co/qgmIFthtH3 #PennState pic.twitter.com/6vzVQzWFqH — PSU Berkey Creamery (@psucreamery) June 2, 2020

Digital gift cards can be purchased at a $10 minimum price and shipped around the country. Physical gift cards, on the other hand, have a $25 minimum and can also get shipped throughout the country. Both types of gift cards can be redeemed online and in-store.

The introduction of Creamery gift cards is a convenient way to support the store’s online ordering and same-day curbside pickup. At the very least, it’s a great excuse to encourage your loved ones to purchase seven gallons of Death by Chocolate or Peachy Paterno guilt-free.

“Email an e-Gift card to let someone know you are thinking of them or to thank a co-worker for their hard work during trying times,” The Creamery wrote in an email. “You can also mail a physical gift card for a special birthday surprise or as a graduation gift. (Maybe the perfect Father’s Day present? ).”

Gift cards can be purchased directly on the Berkey Creamery website.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

PJ Mustipher: Penn State Football Can ‘Lead Conversation’ Against Racial Injustice, Police Brutality “It goes to show you that if guys in locker rooms across this country and Penn State football can start and lead this conversation, I think change can happen.”