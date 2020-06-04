Berkey Creamery Now Selling Physical, Digital Gift Cards
The Berkey Creamery is now selling physical and digital gift cards, the store announced this week. They can be purchased in its physical, on-campus store or through its website.
Digital gift cards can be purchased at a $10 minimum price and shipped around the country. Physical gift cards, on the other hand, have a $25 minimum and can also get shipped throughout the country. Both types of gift cards can be redeemed online and in-store.
The introduction of Creamery gift cards is a convenient way to support the store’s online ordering and same-day curbside pickup. At the very least, it’s a great excuse to encourage your loved ones to purchase seven gallons of Death by Chocolate or Peachy Paterno guilt-free.
“Email an e-Gift card to let someone know you are thinking of them or to thank a co-worker for their hard work during trying times,” The Creamery wrote in an email. “You can also mail a physical gift card for a special birthday surprise or as a graduation gift. (Maybe the perfect Father’s Day present? ).”
Gift cards can be purchased directly on the Berkey Creamery website.
