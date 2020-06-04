Pennsylvania Department Of Education Releases Guidance For Fall Reopening Of Universities & Colleges

The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently released guidance for higher education institutions and adult education programs should the schools choose to reopen in the fall, in any capacity.

The guidance, separated into two sections, outlines how a university may implement a possible phased re-opening come the fall semester. Depending on whether an area is in the red, yellow, or green phase of the state the guidelines for reopening may differ and are also subject to change as more information becomes available.

For areas that are in the green phrase, institutions may fully resume in-person instruction. However, non-instructional gatherings must have a limit less than 250 people. Beginning June 5, the state is going to allow universities and other adult educational programs to resume limited, in-person instruction, if they are in a yellow or green phase area.

Schools that wish to resume in-person instruction in the fall must create a “Health and Safety Plan,” which includes strategies on how it will coordinate with local public health officials, monitor health conditions on its campus community, and a strategy to mitigate and limit the spread of the virus should a wave of it appear on campus.

The department also released guidelines about hygiene, sanitation, and face coverings on campus.

Universities should provide students with clearly posted hygiene information about areas of high traffic on campus. Hand sanitizer and wipes should be readily available for use by students, staff, and visitors.

Students, faculty, and staff should also wear face coverings in any classrooms or publicly shared space. The department recommends that the institutions provide face coverings for as many students as possible. Those on campus should still observe social distancing practices when possible.

The university should install plastic partitions in areas like student service counters, cash registers, or bathrooms where social distancing practices may not be feasible.

In terms of large non-instructional gatherings or congregation, the department recommends that universities reduce common seating areas on campus in areas like classroom buildings, libraries, and dining halls. Student group events and meetings are advising to continue with remote hosting if possible.

The guidelines also suggested a staggered and restricted number of occupants system for the use of gyms and lounges. Further explicit information about gatherings for athletic events and socials were not provided, however, the department did advise that social distancing guidelines and limiting gathering size is still recommended.

The department suggests still limiting class size and implementing a six-foot social distancing guideline in areas where possible. This may mean that universities host smaller classes in larger areas like gyms or ballrooms.

Guidelines also suggest the use of face coverings in residence halls in any shared spaces, with the exception of a student’s individual room. For students who may have contract coronavirus or otherwise have exposure to it, universities may reserve a separate residence hall for quarantining in order to contain a potential spread.

In terms of a phased return to campus, the department suggests grouping students into potential cohorts, for example, like first-year students, a certain living or learning communities, or by major or discipline areas. Many other schools have already announced a plan to implement an early return to campus or an altered semester schedule.

There are specific guidelines outlined for what a university should do if there is a confirmed coronavirus case on campus. The first step an institution must take is to report the case to the Department of Health and emergency management personnel. If there is a confirmed case, a required campus closure of between two to five days may also happen.

All areas of campus must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and the university must communicate potential exposure information to students, staff, or faculty.

Despite the release of these guidelines, it is still ultimately up to all Pennsylvania universities and institutions to make decisions regarding how and when a return to campus will happen. Penn State will announce its decision on the state of the fall semester by June 15, if not earlier.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a junior early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

