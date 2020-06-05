3/20 Coalition To Host A ‘Justice For Black Lives’ Protest June 7

The State College community will unite for the second time in recent weeks at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 to continue protesting police brutality and to demand reform in the justice system.

The protest will come just a week after hundreds gathered in downtown State College to demand justice following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and other unarmed black men and women.

Courtesy of 3/20 Coalition

The event is being organized by the 3/20 Coalition, a local advocacy group that formed after the death of State College resident Osaze Osagie. Osagie was fatally shot in his own home by a State College police officer completing a mental health check-in March of 2019. A candlelit vigil was held in Osagie’s honor shortly after his death in the exact spot that the upcoming protest will take place.

Since Osagie’s death, the 3/20 Coalition has continued their advocacy efforts, and in recent weeks has sent out an interest form for new members interested in organizing and participating in events.

For those interested in partaking in advocacy efforts, but are unable to attend the coalition’s protest, there are countless other ways to get involved in the fight against racial inequality.

