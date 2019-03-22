[Photo Story] Candlelight Vigil Pays Tribute To Police Shooting Victim

The Penn State community gathered Thursday night at the Allen Street Gates to honor the life of Osaze Osagie. The 29-year-old was shot and killed by State College Police on Wednesday as officers attempted to serve to a mental health warrant.

Students address the incoming crowd

The event was organized by the Penn State Student Black Caucus along with six other organizations. The emotions were palpable as the crowd gathered to honor the life of the young man. With umbrellas in hand, the Penn State and State College communities came together to pay their respects.

People from all over the community came to gather at the Allen Street Gates.

All walks of life were present at the Allen Street Gates on the rainy night, exemplifying great solidarity among community members in the wake of the tragedy.

The crowd spills over onto the street as people gather to pay tribute to Osaze Osagie.



People huddle together lighting candles in the rainy weather.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Frank Scaramuzzo Frank is a junior studying English and Media Studies (against his parents' wishes). He is from South Jersey and enjoys anything from Wawa. Email him quotes from your favorite books or films (not "movies") at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @frank_scar.