[Photo Story] Candlelight Vigil Pays Tribute To Police Shooting Victim
The Penn State community gathered Thursday night at the Allen Street Gates to honor the life of Osaze Osagie. The 29-year-old was shot and killed by State College Police on Wednesday as officers attempted to serve to a mental health warrant.
The event was organized by the Penn State Student Black Caucus along with six other organizations. The emotions were palpable as the crowd gathered to honor the life of the young man. With umbrellas in hand, the Penn State and State College communities came together to pay their respects.
All walks of life were present at the Allen Street Gates on the rainy night, exemplifying great solidarity among community members in the wake of the tragedy.
