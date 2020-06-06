Penn State Athletics Releases Football Attendance Survey

Penn State Athletics has released a survey collecting feedback from football fans on how comfortable they would feel returning to Beaver Stadium this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey opens by asking fans how many football games they attended last season. It then asks fans to rank which factors will play an important role in their decision to attend football games this fall. Factors include age, health, availability of testing, and several others.

Next, Penn Staters are asked how important experiences such as tailgating, concessions, and team arrival are to their football Saturdays. Fans are also asked to disclose if they plan to attend football games this season as part of a group.

In terms of Beaver Stadium precautions, the survey asks fans to what extent they expect contactless payment options and serious health and safety measures.

To close out, Penn Staters are asked how many football games they plan to attend in 2020, their age and gender, and how far they’ll be traveling to State College for a game. The survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes complete, and most questions are based on a scale of one to five.

Penn State Athletics’ survey can be completed here.

While no decision has been made yet on football next fall, Penn State Athletics announced Thursday night that it will allow 75 football players back on campus on Monday, June 8 as part of its phased return to voluntary offseason activities and workouts.

Despite this decision, NCAA President Mark Emmert stated last month that fall sports wouldn’t take place without any students on campus.

