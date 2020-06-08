Penn State Cancels Fall Study Abroad Trips
Penn State has canceled all fall 2020 study abroad programs amid the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced Monday.
University leaders came to the decision “following a considerable amount of information-gathering and careful thought.” They examined factors including international travel advisories, health risks, financial and planning issues, academic modifications, and national travel regulations and immigraiton support.
Students who were set to study abroad in the fall will have their applications deactivated and fees waived. If students want to defer their application to a future semester, they’re encouraged to reach out to the Education Abroad office in Global Programs.
However, students who suffer a “significant interruption” toward earning their degree by not going abroad can file a petition for an exception to continue studying abroad in the fall. They’d also need to file health and safety petitions before potentially being granted an exception.
The cancellation “in no way reflects” Penn State’s plan for the fall semester, which President Eric Barron will announce on Monday, June 15.
“Penn State highly values the academic and personal growth opportunities study abroad presents to its students, furthering the global engagement mission of the University,” the university wrote in a statement. “The Education Abroad staff, as well as faculty collaborators, continue to assess and plan for study abroad opportunities in the future when these programs can be offered with certainty.”
Students are encouraged to reach out to Education Abroad director Brian Brubaker for more information regarding the decision.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Photo Story] Peaceful Protesters March In State College’s ‘Justice For Black Lives’ Rally
“We just want our lives to matter. We want our day in court, not our day in the street with somebody’s knee on our neck.”
Send this to a friend
Comments