Select CATABUS Routes To Reopen June 8

CATABUS will reopen several of its routes on Monday, June 8, the transportation service announced earlier this week. Back in March, CATABUS reduced its service to just five bus routes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective Monday, June 8, the Centre Area Transportation Authority will reinstate additional service on its CATABUS, CATAGO! and CATARIDE services to accommodate those traveling within its service area. For specific route information, view Press Release at https://t.co/Xbe6fEFCuJ pic.twitter.com/Y4r2G2414e — CATABUS (@CATABUS) June 4, 2020

According to CATA’s website, 11 routes will be active beginning at 6 a.m. Each route, except the Blue Loop, will have service extended to include Saturday.

Two of the four campus routes will be active. The Blue Loop will operate Monday through Friday until 10 p.m., while the Red Link will use a reduced schedule.

The HM (Nittany Mall/Toftrees), P (Tussey Mountain), and W (Valley Vista) buses will also operate under a reduced service schedule. The other routes will have a modified timetable, with either 40 or 60-minute frequencies.

Two of the five routes that remained open during the initial stages of the pandemic, NV (Havershire/ Martin/Vairo/Toftrees) and RP (Waupelani/Downtown), will be discontinued.

CATARIDE, CATA’s reservation-based transportation service, will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Monday through Saturday. Those in need of life-sustaining treatment, such as dialysis, chemotherapy, and radiation, can use the service outside of the specified hours.

CATA bus riders are still required to wear proper face masks at all times. Riders are also asked to board through the back entrance unless they are physically unable.

All CATA routes are free during this time. For more information, visit the service’s website here.

