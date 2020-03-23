PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

CATA To Close Several Routes, Adjust Service Schedule

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
3/23/20 10:16 am

The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced Monday that it would cease the operation of all but five of its routes and would modify the frequency of those that remained open due to the coronavirus pandemic and a need for social distancing. The adjustments and closures are effective Wednesday, March 25.

The HM (Nittany Mall/Toftrees), P (Tussey Mountain), NV (Harvershire/Martin/Vairo/Toftrees), RP (Waupelani Drive/Downtown), and W (Valley Vista) Routes will continue to operate, though at a reduced frequency, according to a release.

The Blue Loop and the Red Link will also continue to operate at reduced frequencies. All other routes will be closed.

All available service will operate 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. CATA will not offer weekend services under these new route reductions.

A number of additional changes to CATA’s normal schedule were implemented Monday. Fixed route services will close at 8 p.m. daily, the A (Park Forest Village), B (Boalsburg), C (Houserville), F (Pine Grove), G (Gray’s Woods), and S (Science Park) routes will cease to operate, and the XB (Bellefonte) and XG (Pleasant Gap) routes will be disconnected, though CATA said it would expand its microtransit service CATAGO. CATAGO will only provide transportation to those businesses or facilities that remain open as life-sustaining operations.

CATARIDE, CATA’s other off-route, reservation-based transportation service, will also only provide transportation to destinations that remain open under Governor Tom Wolf’s ordered closure from 4:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. The service will only provide service to life-sustaining treatment, such as dialysis, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments, on Saturdays, and will not operate on Sunday.

CATA said that the updated service schedule would be available on its website by Tuesday, March 24.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jim

Borough Officials To Begin Non-Life-Sustaining Business Closure Enforcement Monday

Borough officials said in a release that they would enforce Governor Tom Wolfe’s ordered closure of non-life-sustaining businesses, which takes effect Monday morning.

Osaze Osagie’s Death One Year Later

Time Cut Short

Overheard On Zoom Lectures

“Please keep your mics muted so that if you rip a big, fat wet one, no one has to know.”

Alumni Shout Out Class Of 2020 For Shortened Semester

“On the bright side, you’re about join one of the best alumni bases in the country.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend