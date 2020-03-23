CATA To Close Several Routes, Adjust Service Schedule

The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced Monday that it would cease the operation of all but five of its routes and would modify the frequency of those that remained open due to the coronavirus pandemic and a need for social distancing. The adjustments and closures are effective Wednesday, March 25.

The HM (Nittany Mall/Toftrees), P (Tussey Mountain), NV (Harvershire/Martin/Vairo/Toftrees), RP (Waupelani Drive/Downtown), and W (Valley Vista) Routes will continue to operate, though at a reduced frequency, according to a release.

The Blue Loop and the Red Link will also continue to operate at reduced frequencies. All other routes will be closed.

All available service will operate 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. CATA will not offer weekend services under these new route reductions.

A number of additional changes to CATA’s normal schedule were implemented Monday. Fixed route services will close at 8 p.m. daily, the A (Park Forest Village), B (Boalsburg), C (Houserville), F (Pine Grove), G (Gray’s Woods), and S (Science Park) routes will cease to operate, and the XB (Bellefonte) and XG (Pleasant Gap) routes will be disconnected, though CATA said it would expand its microtransit service CATAGO. CATAGO will only provide transportation to those businesses or facilities that remain open as life-sustaining operations.

CATARIDE, CATA’s other off-route, reservation-based transportation service, will also only provide transportation to destinations that remain open under Governor Tom Wolf’s ordered closure from 4:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. The service will only provide service to life-sustaining treatment, such as dialysis, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments, on Saturdays, and will not operate on Sunday.

CATA said that the updated service schedule would be available on its website by Tuesday, March 24.

