Micah Parsons Receives Sixth-Best Odds To Be 2021 NFL Draft’s No. 1 Pick

Penn State football linebacker Micah Parsons received the sixth-best odds to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

Parsons received 25/1 odds to go No. 1 overall — the highest among all defensive players in college football. Star players including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell landed in front of the Nittany Lion.

Trevor Lawrence — 1/3

Penei Sewell — 4/1

Justin Fields — 5/1

D’Eriq King — 20/1

Kenneth Gainwell — 25/1

Micah Parsons — 25/1

Additionally, Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker received 12/1 odds to be the first lineman to go in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s currently tied with three others at that mark.

Parsons is coming off a season filled with awards, which include being named a consensus All-American by the NCAA and winning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, to name a few. He totaled 109 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, and four forced fumbles in 2019 and put the entire country on notice with an impressive Cotton Bowl Classic performance.

Game-changing play from Micah Parsons and Garrett Taylor. pic.twitter.com/xvkrL65mKX — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 28, 2019

Parsons hasn’t yet decided if he’ll declare for the 2021 NFL Draft and forgo his final season. Draft experts believe he’ll be a bona fide early pick when the draft rolls around.

If Parsons goes No. 1 overall, he’d become the first Nittany Lion to do so since Ki-Jana Carter in 1995.

Gabe Angieri Gabe is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

