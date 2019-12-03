Micah Parsons Named Big Ten’s Linebacker Of The Year

Penn State football star Micah Parsons was named the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year on Tuesday evening.

Parsons became the third Nittany Lion to win the award along with Michael Mauti and Mike Hull, who picked up the honor in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Micah Parsons of @PennStateFball named 2019 #B1GFootball Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year. pic.twitter.com/dJSz4aBcLF — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 3, 2019

The sophomore has shined in his first season as a full-time starter on the Nittany Lions’ defense. He leads the team with 95 tackles, which is a 12-stop improvement over his 83-tackle output from his first season as a Nittany Lion. Parsons only started playing linebacker in his freshman year with Penn State, so the fact that he’s garnering awards like this already is nothing short of impressive.

Barring an unforeseen exclusion from the lineup in whichever bowl game Penn State plays in, Parsons will be the first Nittany Lion to eclipse 100 tackles in a season since Marcus Allen posted 110 stops in the team’s 2016 Big Ten championship season.

This isn’t the first major award Parsons has received for his performance throughout the 2019 season. Pro Football Focus named Parsons a first team All-American in its yearly roundup of awards, and he was also a first team All-Big Ten choice alongside Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

In addition to Parsons and Gross-Matos, who recorded eight sacks and 13.5 tackles-for-loss throughout the regular season, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was named a third team All-Big Ten selection. Castro-Fields intercepted two passes, broke up a team-leading eight throws, and finished this season sixth on the Nittany Lions with 48 tackles.

Defensive linemen Shaka Toney and Robert Windsor were named as second and third team All-Big Ten players, respectively, by the conference’s coaches. Gross-Matos, Toney, and Windsor have created a formidable trio on Penn State’s defensive line, which has allowed just 98 rushing yards per game to its opponents. Cam Brown also earned third team All-Big Ten honors from the Big Ten’s coaches after making 69 stops and adding two sacks throughout the 2019 season.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Borough Council Approves Cat Café Zoning Amendment, Discusses Summers On Allen Proposal Borough Council approved a zoning ordinance that will allow the opening of a cat café downtown and heard public comment on several other pending initiatives.