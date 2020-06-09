NCAA Set To Approve Six-Week Plan For College Football Preseason

Another step has been taken in the right direction for the future of college football this fall.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is expected to approve a six-week preseason practice plan in the coming days. The NCAA Division I Council, which is scheduled to meet next on June 17, will also need to approve the plan.

Shane Lyons, the chair of the Oversight Committee and athletic director at West Virginia, told Sports Illustrated that just slight adjustments will be made to the plan in the next few days. He also stated that the committee is “90% there.”

Phase one of the plan is already underway, as players are allowed to take part in voluntary workouts and eight hours of virtual instruction per week from coaches from June 1 to June 25. According to the report, teams will be permitted to hold mandatory workouts with players in-person as early as July 13. This would also have to be held at least 25 days before the first permissible preseason practice date.

The next phase of the plan will allow players and coaches to meet for walk-throughs and meetings for a total of 20 hours per week. This phase will begin on July 24. Teams will then be allowed to fully participate in preseason practices on August 7, or 29 days before the team’s first game. Teams playing their first games of the season during “Week 0” will be allowed to move each phase of the plan up one week.

Lyons explained in Sports Illustrated’s report that the final version of the plan could include slight adjustments to each start date.

75 Penn State football student-athletes returned to campus on Monday as part of the university’s phased return to offseason activities and workouts. Each student-athlete was tested and quarantined upon their return to campus. Those who are cleared after that process will be allowed to participate in voluntary workouts beginning on Monday, June 15.

NCAA President Mark Emmert has clearly stated that fall sports won’t take place without students on campus, but Penn State football head coach James Franklin and vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour have both supported a roughly six-week contingency plan.

“I think you definitely can do it under six weeks. I think you can do it in a month,” Franklin said in May about a return plan.

Barbour stated in April that the football team will likely need approximately 60 days to be fully prepared for the 2020 season to start on time.

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

