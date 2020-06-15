Penn State Seeking Student Feedback On Penn State Go Desktop App

Penn State has launched a survey seeking student feedback on the desktop version of Penn State Go, it’s all-in-one mobile app.

This survey seems to be the next step in the development of a desktop version, which was originally intended to be released in spring 2020. According to Penn State Go’s website, the desktop version is still Coming Soon .

The survey appears on students’ Canvas pages and is available through Monday, June 15.

“As Penn State Go continues to evolve and improve based on student feedback, a Penn State Go Desktop Experience is being developed, seeking to bring together additional key features that students will need in one convenient location on the web,” the notification said. “Since mobile and desktop experiences can be different, we are seeking student input to help us understand what features you would like to see on the Penn State Go Desktop Experience.”

The open-ended survey showcased a prototype image of the desktop version and asked simple questions about its design and potential features. Two different survey links were available, one for University Park and Commonwealth Campus students and another for World Campus students.

Penn State Go launched on mobile devices in January. The app streamlines various student resources including LionPATH, Canvas, and Office 365 into one location. It recently expanded to Commonwealth Campuses in May, but the desktop version hasn’t yet been released to students.

Since most students aren’t looking at Canvas during the summer, it’s hard to imagine the survey received the most statistically significant responses if this was the only medium it was distributed through. If you’re interested in a desktop version of Penn State Go, it might be worth logging into Canvas to offer your feedback.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a sophomore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

