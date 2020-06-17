UPUA To Host Racial Justice Roundtables June 18 & 19
The University Park Undergraduate Association will host its inaugural racial justice roundtable this week to discuss racial injustice issues that students are facing. The event will begin at 3 p.m. on June 18 and 19.
Those interested in attending can RSVP using this link and select their preferred date of attendance. Upon reserving a spot, attendees will be assigned a specific session to attend.
UPUA is organizing the public roundtable to explore and identify racial injustice issues so it can create initiatives and programs to help solve them.
UPUA’s new Justice & Equity Committee is helping to put on the event. Separately from the roundtable, the committee is working on initiatives that would help students facing similar problems.
Work on the roundtable began when Resolution 07-15, Creation of the Racial Justice Roundtable, passed through UPUA’s 15th Assembly three weeks ago.
Recently, the State College community has vocalized its support for movements against racial inequality and police brutality through numerous protests. UPUA’s roundtable is merely another step students seeking justice can take to become a strong advocate.
