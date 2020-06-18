We Want To Hear Students’ Thoughts On Penn State Football’s 2020 Season
When Penn State announced it’d bring students back to campus this fall, one question remained on everyone’s mind: What about football?!
Penn State Athletics hasn’t yet announced any plans to bring students and fans to Beaver Stadium this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. And although it released a football attendance survey for season ticket holders that gauged their comfort levels, results haven’t been shared.
So far, students have been left out of the conversation, and we want to change that.
We want to hear students’ thoughts on the upcoming football season. Using the survey below, tell us how you’d feel about standing in Beaver Stadium’s bleachers, what safety protocols you’d be willing to follow, and how many games you’d plan on attending.
Let’s try to keep it on the honor system, folks. Alumni, sit this one out — you already got your turn!
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State To Return To In-Person Instruction August 24
In-person instruction will end on November 20 and final exams will be taken online.
Nittany Lion Shrine Receives Much-Needed Facelift
The renovations include a newly repaired ear an all-around deep cleaning.
Hundreds Of Penn State Faculty, Staff Sign Open Letter Criticizing University’s Fall Semester Planning
Hundreds Of Penn State Faculty, Staff Sign Open Letter Criticizing University’s Fall Semester Planning
Hundreds Of Penn State Faculty, Staff Sign Open Letter Criticizing University’s Fall Semester Planning
Hundreds Of Penn State Faculty, Staff Sign Open Letter Criticizing University’s Fall Semester Planning
Send this to a friend
Comments