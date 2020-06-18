We Want To Hear Students’ Thoughts On Penn State Football’s 2020 Season

When Penn State announced it’d bring students back to campus this fall, one question remained on everyone’s mind: What about football?!

Penn State Athletics hasn’t yet announced any plans to bring students and fans to Beaver Stadium this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. And although it released a football attendance survey for season ticket holders that gauged their comfort levels, results haven’t been shared.

So far, students have been left out of the conversation, and we want to change that.

We want to hear students’ thoughts on the upcoming football season. Using the survey below, tell us how you’d feel about standing in Beaver Stadium’s bleachers, what safety protocols you’d be willing to follow, and how many games you’d plan on attending.

Let’s try to keep it on the honor system, folks. Alumni, sit this one out — you already got your turn!

